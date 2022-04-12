Dolphin dies after being struck by propeller in St Austell Bay
A dolphin has died after being struck by the propeller of a boat in Cornwall.
Marine conservation officers from the Cornwall Wildlife Trust said they were shocked by the incident which caused "horrific injuries".
The charity's Marine Strandings Network hotline was alerted to the dolphin's state on Porthpean beach, near St Austell on Tuesday morning.
Cornwall Wildlife Trust is urging people to behave responsibly and admire wildlife from a distance.
Marine conservation officer Abby Crosby said: "Wildlife disturbance by sea users, whether a boat, jet ski, kayak or even a SUP [stand-up paddleboard], has become one of the greatest threats to our marine and coastal wildlife and it has to stop.
"What is more - we all have the ability to stop it by changing our behaviour at sea and we need to do so urgently."
The charity said while a post-mortem examination of the common dolphin had not yet been carried out, the network's veterinary pathologist had confirmed the animal had suffered as a result of a boat strike, with the injuries likely to have caused its death.
'Sad day'
The trust said research published by the Cornwall Marine and Coastal Code Group shows disturbance reports increase from February to August every year, with spikes in both July and August, coinciding with the peak visitor season in Cornwall.
The coalition of organisations also found locations associated with harbours and access points for private leisure boats, such as Newquay, Falmouth and St Ives, to be the biggest hotspots for whale and dolphin disturbance.
Incidents of disturbance or harassment of whales or dolphins is an offence under UK law, with fines of up to £5,000.
Ms Crosby added: "Today is a sad day, but from it I hope we can get people's attention and bring about change for a more positive future for these creatures."
Cornwall Wildlife Trust, alongside the Cornwall Marine and Coastal Code Group, have set up a 24-hour marine disturbance hotline and anyone who witnesses an incident of marine disturbance can report it by calling 0345 201 2626.
