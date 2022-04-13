Seal pups released in Cornwall after rehab at sanctuary
- Published
The last of 50 rescued seal pups have been released back into the wild.
The pups had been rescued from Cornwall's coastline and rehabilitated by the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in what was a "busy pup season", the charity said.
On Wednesday the final group were released.
They had been rescued by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) then nursed to full health at the sanctuary in Gweek, west Cornwall.
Tamara Cooper, curator at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary, said: "It's been another incredibly busy winter for our rescue partners BDMLR and our animal care team here at the sanctuary.
"With changes to climate, such as more frequent storms, dangers of plastic pollution and human disturbance, there are a number of reasons why seals might be rescued and brought to the Cornish Seal Sanctuary throughout the year.
"Our job is to do everything we can to get those seals back into the wild and support this species for generations to come," she said.
The charity said it costs about £2,000 on average to rescue and rehabilitate a seal for release.
