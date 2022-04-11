Newquay Zoo adds new mate for 'vulnerable' fishing cat
- Published
A male fishing cat has joined a female at a zoo in a bid to produce more of the "vulnerable" wild cats.
The move at Newquay Zoo in Cornwall comes amid falling numbers of fishing cats in the wild.
The male, called Ozil, will join fishing cat Freya and "it is hoped that this rare pair will go on to produce kittens", said the zoo.
Fishing cats are medium-sized wild cats that can be found in the wetland areas of south east Asia and northern India.
They are classed as decreasing in number and vulnerable in the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.
The strong swimmers catch their prey by 'fishing' for fish, frogs and crustaceans.
The zoo was "playing an important role in helping to house and breed the species as part of a European breeding programme and to spread awareness of this lesser-known cat", said a zoo spokesperson.
Megan McEvoy, Newquay Zoo carnivore keeper, said: "With the addition of Ozil, visitors will have double the chance of seeing this beautiful animal.
"With any luck, we may have some kittens in the future too."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.