Lostwithiel cookery school plans 'should go ahead'
Plans from Eden project co-founder Sir Tim Smit to create a new horticultural centre and holiday accommodation have been recommended for approval.
The proposals for Gillyflower Farm have proved contentious with Lostwithiel Town Council in Cornwall saying they could "decimate" the local economy.
A full planning application is set to go before Cornwall Council's strategic planning committee next week.
Planning officers have recommended that councillors should approve the scheme.
Under the plans the development would create the Gillyflower Farm Education Centre for Horticulture, Agronomy and Cookery with a cafe and shop along with 19 holiday lodges, golf reception and new parking and access arrangements.
In the report planning officers stated the proposal would result in "benefit" to the agricultural industry.
The report states: "It would also introduce substantial inward investment for the area which in turn would result in the creation of employment opportunities and associated economic growth."
After consultation, plans for a manager's dwelling were removed from the application and the number of holiday units cut from 20 to 19, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The height of the main hub building has also been reduced by 1.5m (5ft).
However, the plans have been met with a flood of objections - more than 375 public comments have been received in response to the application with 299 objections and 59 in support.
Cornwall councillor Colin Martin has objected along with Lostwithiel Town Council.
He said: "The applicant claims that there is a need for a 'world-class school for agronomy and horticulture', yet we are only six miles from the Eden Project.
"It appears to me that the 'students' at this site will not be locals undergoing long-term training for a new career - they will simply be tourists who want to do a few cookery lessons as part of their holiday in Cornwall."
The strategic planning committee will meet on 14 April at County Hall in Truro to consider the application.
