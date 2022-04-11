Speed camera on major Truro road to go live
A speed camera on a major road has been upgraded to deter speeding motorists and vehicles passing through red lights.
The camera on the A390 at Tregolls Road, Truro, will go live this week.
It will monitor speeds from inbound and outbound traffic as well as vehicles passing through red lights.
A police spokesperson said it would enable the force to prosecute people driving at "dangerous" speeds and refer others to driver education training.
The funding for the project was secured by Cornwall Council and Devon and Cornwall Police.
Eighty speed cameras
Philip Desmonde, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport, said: "Speed limits are in place for a good reason, sadly too many people are injured on Cornwall's roads.
"Everyone can make a positive impact by driving within the speed limit, and these cameras are a valuable tool in educating drivers to slow down."
Supt Adrian Leisk, strategic lead for roads policing, said across Devon and Cornwall there were more than 80 active speed cameras.
"Cameras such as these, not only enable us to prosecute those driving at dangerously high speeds, but importantly enables us to refer the vast majority into driver education training.
"This offered as an alternative to prosecution changes behaviour and reduces the risk of an offender subsequently being involved in a collision."
