Community to be consulted on Bude Triangle development plans
- Published
A council has said there will be a "full consultation" before any changes to a green space in the centre of Bude.
Bude and Stratton Town Council said it is bidding for £48,000 to "explore a concept to redevelop" the Triangle.
In February a large tree fell down in the Triangle, but the council said the town centre redevelopment grant was being discussed long before this.
Many in the community said on social media they had not been consulted, and did not want the space developed.
The Mayor of Bude and Stratton told the public "nothing further can and will happen without full consultation taking place".
Speaking at a council meeting on Thursday evening, Mayor Amanda Tame added it was "great to see so much engagement with the topic of the Triangle and that clearly shows how much that area means to our community."
On March 18 the council published news of the bid, and said it had been "working on ideas to explore the potential of the Triangle as a revitalised town centre space, relevant to the 21st century, which adds value to the community and encourages economic development."
Ideas include a performance space, covered area, stalls, interactive fountains and public toilet.
The space, between the lower sections of Belle Vue and Lansdown Road, is popular with many people as a place to sit and enjoy green space in the town centre.
'Remain sceptical'
Gemma Watton set up a Facebook group for people against developing the space, and said more than 400 people joined in a week.
Speaking after the meeting she said: "We are pleased there will be a full public consultation, and that the option of no development remains on the table.
"But many of us remain sceptical that the consultation will make any difference to their plans and it will just be a tick-box exercise.
"It seems like a waste of £48k - they should have asked the community before this stage if they even want any redevelopment - because many people don't."
Kevin Colwill is also against developing the space and said he "welcomes the commitment to early consultation and the assurance that the option to retain the Triangle as a green space remains very much on the table".
