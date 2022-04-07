Nurse was killed by wooden horse at festival in Padstow, Cornwall
- Published
A letter will be sent to the government with concerns about management of community events following the death of a nurse who was struck by a festival costume during a May Day celebration.
A three-day inquest heard how Laura Smallwood, 34, was hit by an 'Obby 'Oss - a wooden horse costume - in Cornwall.
She died three days after the parade in the coastal town of Padstow in 2019.
At the end of the inquest in Truro, senior coroner Andrew Cox said the two Osses posed a risk to the public.
He recorded a conclusion of accidental death.
Addressing the hearing, Mr Cox said: "The packed nature of the streets, the fact people have inevitably been drinking alcohol and will not be paying full attention to what is happening around them, means the risk of inadvertent, unintended contact between the Oss and a member of the public is obvious."
The inquest previously heard there are two 'Obby 'Osses at the May Day celebration, and each has a separate organising committee.
'Frankly surprising'
It is believed Ms Smallwood was struck by the blue ribbon horse and fell unconscious at about 19:30 BST on 1 May 2019.
Mr Cox said in his conclusion: "On the evidence I find as fact that the Oss struck Laura and it is far more likely than not that this caused the injuries identified at post-mortem that led directly to her death."
The coroner said it was "fair to note" there was recognition that more needed to be done to improve the safety of the celebration.
However he added he found it "frankly surprising" an event of this size had "no single event organiser" who is involved with safety advisory groups, police or other external agencies.
"Sensible planning and risk reduction is inevitably compromised as a consequence," he said.
"I want May Day to continue, and I want it to flourish, yet my professional colleagues have been called on to deal with disasters regularly over the past few years."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.