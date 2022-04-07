Cornwall to get six new toilets for disabled people
- Published
Six new Changing Places toilets for disabled people are being installed in Cornwall.
A Changing Places toilet is a larger, more accessible toilet for disabled people and their carers.
Nearly £236,000 has been awarded by the government for new facilities in Falmouth, Redruth, Seaton, St Ives, Truro and Wadebridge.
Mayor of Truro, Councillor Steven Webb, said he was "really excited" that the city would benefit.
Mr Webb, who is paralysed from the neck down, said: "When you are severely disabled, as I am myself, it is important to have a facility that you can use with carers to treat any problems, as well as having specialist toilet provisions.
"These toilets enable me and people in similar situations to be able to visit towns with confidence that there is access to these types of facilities."
Councillor Carol Mould, Cornwall Council Cabinet member for neighbourhoods, thanked "user and carer representatives who sat on our evaluation panel, and everyone who responded to our consultation".
Campaigner Rachel George said: "Most people take access to toilets for granted but for one in 260 people it is something that is frequently denied.
"I am very thankful that Cornwall Council has been keen to learn about the need, and keen to make things better."
The new facilities will be at:
- Grove Place public conveniences, Falmouth
- New Cut car park public conveniences, Redruth
- Seaton Beach & Seaton Valley Countryside Park public conveniences, Seaton
- Sloop car park public conveniences, St Ives
- Green Street public conveniences, Truro
- The Platt public conveniences, Wadebridge