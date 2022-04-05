Padstow woman died after being 'hit in neck by wooden horse'
A mother of two died after being struck by a traditional wooden horse costume during a May Day celebration in Cornwall, an inquest has heard.
Laura Smallwood, 34, collapsed during the celebrations in Padstow in 2019 and died three days later in Derriford Hospital, Cornwall's coroner was told.
The paediatric nurse was "hit in the neck" by the 'Obby 'Oss, a large wooden horse costume worn by a masked dancer.
Mrs Smallwood's husband described her as "very caring" and "really fun".
'Carried on as normal'
Mrs Smallwood was taken to hospital with a neck injury when she fell unconscious at about 19:30 BST on 1 May, shortly after the incident at the 'Obby 'Oss Festival - a folk custom that takes place every May Day.
Eyewitness Sian Howells told the hearing she could see the 'Oss coming towards Laura and it hit the back of her neck.
She said the band was playing and Laura would not have heard her calling out a warning.
Ms Howells said: "I could see what was going to happen but I could do nothing."
She added: "She was knocked over and it looked like she fell to the ground."
She said Mrs Smallwood got up and "carried on as normal".
The inquest was previously told Mrs Smallwood's death may have been caused by injuries relating to a number of different incidents.
Coroner Andrew Cox said another explanation was that Mrs Smallwood may have died from injuries sustained in an altercation which happened earlier in the evening.
Mrs Smallwood was involved in a "scuffle" with another woman at about 18:15 BST on the day of the parade, the inquest heard.
The coroner added Mrs Smallwood may also have suffered injuries caused by an unidentified event about 10 days earlier.
There was also a fourth possibility, he said, which was that she suffered some injuries in "some other way".
In June 2019 police said they would not be charging anyone in relation to Mrs Smallwood's death.
The inquest is due to last three days.
