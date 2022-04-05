Harry Billinge: Cornwall D-Day veteran dies aged 96
- Published
D-Day veteran Horace "Harry" Billinge has died aged 96 following a short illness, his family has confirmed.
"I'm no hero, I was lucky, I'm here. All the heroes are dead and I'll never forget them," Mr Billinge said on BBC Breakfast in 2019.
His daughter Sally Billinge-Shandley said: "The passion he had for all the veterans that lost their lives was unwavering.
"He was a man that always gave his word, his word was solid."
The veteran, from St Austell, Cornwall, was appointed an MBE in 2020 after raising more than £25,000 towards the cost of building a national memorial honouring his fallen comrades.
Mr Billinge, who holds France's highest award the Legion d'Honneur, spent more than 60 years collecting for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.
Aged 18 he was a sapper attached to the 44 Royal Engineer Commandos and was one of only four of his unit to survive the storming of Gold Beach on 6 June 1944.
D-Day was the start of Operation Overlord, the largest seaborne invasion in history, as about 160,000 troops from Britain, the US, Canada, France and other Allied nations landed in Normandy.
It marked the beginning of the liberation of France from the Nazis and paved the way for victory on the Western Front in World War Two.
