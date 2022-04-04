Volunteer summer wardens sought to live on Cornwall island
Two volunteer wardens are being sought to live in a tent on an island off Cornwall for the summer.
The successful applicants would be on Looe Island, managed by the Cornwall Wildlife Trust, and working for four months with two permanent wardens who lived there, the trust said.
The island is a marine nature reserve and provides a haven for wildlife with a variety of habitats.
Work would include monitoring wildlife and helping visitors, staff said.
Wardens Claire Lewis and Jon Ross currently live on the island, which was given to the trust in 2004.
Ms Lewis said the residential volunteers would "live in a tent and help us monitor the wildlife and look after the island".
She added: "They'll also meet and greet members of the public; and they'll be involved in helping us water, weed, harvest and grow as much of our own fruit and vegetables as possible to be basically self-sufficient."
The island is part of the Whitsand and Looe Bay Marine Conservation Zone, and has a variety of precious wildlife habitats, including woodland, maritime, grassland, sand, shingle and rocky reef.
Birds and seals are among the many creatures seen around it.
The trust said the volunteers should be "a couple or two good friends who can commit to living and work closely together on the island" and had to be aged over 18.
