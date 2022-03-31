Police appeal for Truro Cathedral vandal to come forward
A cathedral's windows were smashed by a man throwing bottles in a "senseless case of criminal damage", police have said.
Officers appealed to the person who smashed 19 windows at Truro Cathedral to give himself up.
The windows were smashed at about 01:35 GMT on 19 March and cathedral bosses said about £11,000 worth of damage was caused.
Insp Colin Wheeler urged the person responsible to come forward.
He said he was "appalled" by the incident.
"Truro Cathedral is a beautiful building which is a central and important part of the city centre.
"It's even more infuriating when you hear how much it will cost and it makes me wonder, why this building was targeted.
"I urge the individual responsible to come forward and make themselves known to the police."
He said the police investigation was ongoing with CCTV being reviewed.
Damage was caused to the windows between the crypt door and the Chapter House steps.
A large window in the Old Cathedral School building was also damaged.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/024986/22
