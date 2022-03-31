Free parking to continue at Cornwall's Tehidy Woods
Parking charges will not be introduced at a country park in Cornwall, the local authority has confirmed.
Cornwall Council proposed charging for parking at Tehidy Woods, near Camborne, at South Drive, North Cliffs and East Lodge in February.
More than 11,000 people signed a petition opposing the proposal, calling it "an inappropriate move".
Councillor for Illogan and Portreath, Dave Crabtree, said walkers could continue to enjoy Tehidy Park for free.
He said: "I can today officially announce that the proposal to introduce charges in the three car parks has been withdrawn.
"I would like to thank everybody for their support and emails during this process, where I did discover that 88.8% of visitors to the park are locals."
Cornwall Council said: "The consultation into charging at Tehidy's three car parks is complete and we are not introducing charges in those car parks at this time."
