Windows smashed in Truro Cathedral vandalism attack
A suspected vandalism attack on a cathedral in Cornwall which saw windows smashed is estimated to have caused about £11,000 worth of damage.
Managers of Truro Cathedral said CCTV revealed the "soul-destroying" damage was caused by a man at about 01:35 GMT on Saturday 19 March.
Nearly 20 windows between the crypt door and the Chapter House steps were broken.
The cathedral said the incident had been reported to police.
As well as the 19 broken windows on the main building, a modern window on the neighbouring Old Cathedral School Building was also damaged, staff said.
The chief operating officer of the cathedral, Sean O'Neill, tweeted it was a "soul-destroying feeling when the actions of one person ... cost us £11,000 in glass repairs, deliberately smashing 19 historic windows".
He told the BBC: "It is always saddening when mindless and disrespectful acts of vandalism like this happen anywhere.
"I hope that the culprit captured on CCTV, and having recorded himself on his own phone in the act, can be brought to justice."
Devon and Cornwall Police is reviewing CCTV footage.
