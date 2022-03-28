Ships and Castles closure decision to be examined by committee
- Published
Cornwall Council's cabinet's decision to close a leisure centre will be discussed at an extraordinary meeting.
It was arranged for Monday after Labour councillors in Falmouth "called-in" the decision to close Ships and Castles, in Falmouth.
That means it will be considered by the Customer and Support Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee.
Its members will be asked if they want to refer the decision back to the cabinet or take no further action.
The centre is set to close on Thursday after the cabinet voted for the closure earlier this month.
At the time they cited a lack of viable bids to take it over.
Its current operator GLL said it could no longer afford to run it.
Labour councillors Laurie Magowan and Jayne Kirkham called-in the decision.
Ms Magowan previously said "the negative impacts on the community had not been fully considered" and "discriminating against people who would not be able to access alternative swimming pools".
The call-in is the first to be made during the current administration - there were no successful call-ins under the last administration.
The Falmouth centre was originally one of five facilities under threat of closure but it was the only one that Cornwall Council's cabinet said should close this week.
