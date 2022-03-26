Ghost net warning after seal found dead in Cornwall
- Published
Campaigners are warning about the dangers of abandoned and lost fishing nets after a seal was found dead.
Cornwall Wildlife Trust retrieved the body of the seal, which had been caught up in the disused netting in west Cornwall on Thursday.
The wildlife trust urged anyone who spotted animals, dead or alive, caught in so-called ghost nets, to call it in.
Charity Ghost Fishing UK said the nets were a "huge issue".
It confirmed they would be recycling the net.
Andy Cowie, from the wildlife trust, said a volunteer found the seal with "a lot of ghost netting wrapped around it".
"Although [the seal] is dead, there is a lot of vital information we can find out and we can record it," he said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.