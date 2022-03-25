Exam-cancelled students in Cornwall prepare for A-Level exams
Students who had their GCSE exams cancelled due to the Covid pandemic have started mock exams.
Students at Penwith College in Penzance, Cornwall, are preparing for their A-Level exams. They have not sat an in-person test since they were 11 years old.
Florence Sargent, 18, was one of thousands in the county to learn virtually from home in 2020.
She said students were "learning how to revise" and "getting used to exams".
"It's such a shock to not be in the school and to not have that routine that everyone was so used to.
"I think it definitely created this mindset of procrastination and I think we're even realising that now when we're practicing for our A-Levels.
"A lot of us don't know how to revise, we just never had that practice of having to do it for GCSEs so now people are slowly learning how to revise and get used to exams.
So I think this practice [mock exams] is really helping," she said.
Grades will return to being externally marked, instead of teacher assessments used in 2020 and 2021, but grade boundaries will be more lenient in England, Wales and Scotland.
Student Keira, 17, said lockdown motivated her for the future.
She said: "I felt like I missed out on a lot of secondary school, I didn't have a prom, I didn't have closure to secondary school, I got my GCSE results posted and that was the end.
"It made me more motivated for the future to not waste one day, because that one day could be your last day."
