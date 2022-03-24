Large fire breaks out on St Ives industrial estate
Firefighters have been tackling a "large industrial fire" in Cornwall.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service says it has seven fire engines at the Penbeagle Industrial Estate, in St Ives, as well as specialist equipment.
The fire service tweeted it was making "good progress" on tackling the blaze.
There are no reports of injuries and the service has asked people to avoid the area. The fire service was first alerted by multiple calls at 06:24 GMT.
Crews from St Ives, Perranporth, Hayle, Tolvaddon, Truro, Penzance and Falmouth are at the scene.
