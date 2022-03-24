RNAS Culdrose Hawk jets set for final flight
The Royal Navy's Hawk jets are preparing to retire after their last flight later.
The aircraft, based at Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose, in Helston, will fly to Plymouth, around Cornwall and then finally depart for RAF Shawbury.
The fast jets have been a mainstay for decades in training Royal Navy and NATO ships in air defence.
Last year it was announced the Hawk T1 defence jets, excluding the Red Arrows, were to be stood down.
Lieutenant Commander Jason Flintham, the commanding officer of 736 Naval Air Squadron, said: "I think it's fair to say that the Hawk jets have been the outstanding workhorse of the military."
"Of course, it's not just about these superb aircraft.
"We thank everyone who has served over the years including those in industry and the military."
The jets played the role of enemy planes and missiles in training scenarios including the Royal Navy's 'Thursday War' exercise based out of Devonport.
The retirement of the aircraft was announced in the 2021 defence review.
The BAE Systems Hawks have been used by the RAF for 40 years and the Royal Navy's aircraft date from the 1990s.
They were first based at RNAS Culdrose in 1994 and were incorporated into the re-formed 736 Naval Air Squadron in 2013.
736 Naval Air Squadron will be decommissioned at the end of March.
Where to see the hawks flypast on Thursday:
- 15:30- Two Hawks depart RNAS Culdrose
- 15:40- Tregantle (western edge of Plymouth)
- 15:43- St Austell
- 15:47- Culdrose
- 15:50- Penzance
- 15:52- Sennen
- 15:54- St Ives
- 15:58- Newquay
- 16:00- Padstow
- 16:04- Bude
