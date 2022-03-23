Cornwall gorse fire believed to be arson

Newquay Fire Station
Arson is suspected to be the cause of a gorse fire in Cornwall.

Firefighters attended the blaze at Penhale, near Newquay, at about 16:50 GMT on Tuesday after multiple calls to the fire service.

The fire covered about two hectares and crews said it was likely caused by a training flare.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service used fire beaters to prevent the blaze spreading and confirmed arson was suspected.

Firefighters tackled the blaze on Tuesday

