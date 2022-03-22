Godrevy Lighthouse photo wins South West Coast Path Competition
A photo of a Cornwall lighthouse has won the South West Coast Path Photographer of the Year competition 2021, organisers have said.
Christian Coan captured the image when visiting Godrevy in September.
The photo features Godrevy Lighthouse through a natural rock frame, with rockpools reflecting the sky.
Mr Coan's image was selected as the winner from more than 1,200 entries for the brief of a "different viewpoint", judges said.
The competition was judged by seascape photographer Rachael Talibart, who said choosing Mr Coan's image was "a very easy choice".
"Technically, the photo is well-achieved, and the processing is carefully handled so that it doesn't detract from the impression of the image overall.
"This image rewards a lingering gaze - the composition draws my eyes to Godrevy Lighthouse in the distance, but then, after appreciating that, my eyes can get lost in all the wonderful detail of the rocks and pool in the foreground," she said.
Mr Coan, from south-east England, had travelled to Cornwall for a week's holiday with his family in September and said he had "pencilled in a morning of photography."
"As I had visited Godrevy every year for the last 18 years, it was somewhere I wanted to photograph properly.
"Having checked the tide times and the weather and arriving on location pre-blue hour [the period just after sunset or just before sunrise], I had plenty of time to wander the beach to find the best position.
"I am extremely humbled to have been selected as the winner of the competition. I've had a deep admiration for Rachael's work since I discovered it in 2019 and so to be selected by her is just amazing," he said.
