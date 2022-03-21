Two rescued after car handbrake fail on Cornwall cliff edge
An adult and child were rescued by coastguard crews after their car's handbrake failed on cliff edge in Cornwall, coastguards have said.
Teams from Porthoustock Coastguard Rescue Team attended the scene at Porthkerris, near Helston, at about 19:10 GMT on Sunday.
They used a winch to prevent the car rolling further and the occupants were removed from the vehicle safely.
Firefighters also attended, the rescue team said on Facebook.
