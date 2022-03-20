Three Newquay surfers rescued in strong winds
- Published
Three surfers were rescued after being blown offshore after two incidents in close succession in Newquay.
The rescue happened in offshore winds at Fistral beach at 13:40 GMT and 14:30 GMT on Saturday.
The RNLI inshore lifeboat took the surfers to safety at Newquay harbour.
Bradley Pearn from Falmouth Coastguard said: "All surfers were recovered safe and well but they wouldn't have been able to make it back without the assistance."
Newquay RNLI said: "When going surfing, check weather conditions, surf with a buddy and know your limits.
"If you see someone in difficulty at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.