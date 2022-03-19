UK City of Culture 2025: Bid ends for Cornwall
- Published
Cornwall's bid to become the City of Culture for 2025 has come to an end.
The government has announced Cornwall has not made it into the final round of the competition, which shortlisted four areas.
However, the team behind the bid said it was "brilliant" to be longlisted and celebrate the county's "rich cultural heritage... and diverse arts scene".
The four places shortlisted are Bradford, County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough.
Arts minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay praised the quality of Cornwall's bid and said he was "grateful" for the hard work put in to the process.
"Cornwall has a rich cultural heritage and a thriving and diverse arts scene, so it was brilliant to see it longlisted for UK City of Culture 2025."
The county made it onto a longlist of eight areas, from an original selection of 20 in 2021.
'Economic growth'
The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), which led the bid, said it would still be investing £1m into the county.
CEO, Glenn Caplin-Grey, said he was "disappointed" but said getting this far was a "huge vote in confidence" in the quality of the county's cultural sector.
"What we've shown is that Cornwall is a UK powerhouse when it comes to creative industries and that the sector can be a real catalyst for economic growth," he said.
Truro and Falmouth MP Cherilyn Mackrory said the news was "disappointing" but she would continue to work with Cornwall Council and the team behind the bid to ensure the county "does every thing it can to promote our arts, culture and heritage moving forward".
