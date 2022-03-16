St Ives school plants 2,000 trees for G7 legacy
A school in Cornwall has planted 2,000 trees as part of a G7 legacy project.
Pupils at St Ives School planted the mini forest of native trees which will be used as an outdoor classroom.
The Forest for Cornwall project, announced by Cornwall Council in July, aims to create a 20,000-acre forest costing up to £30m.
Head teacher James Butterworth said the forest would have a "big impact of mitigating climate change", creating a wildlife haven and a wellbeing place.
Pupils and staff were joined by St Ives MP Derek Thomas and Cornwall Council leader Linda Taylor to plant the trees.
Councillor Taylor said the "great project" would enable the students to learn about tree planting, the environment and engage with climate change.
"I look forward to seeing this mini forest develop in the coming months and years and hope there are many opportunities for the pupils to enjoy it."
The project, funded by G7 was supported by Cornwall Council's Forest for Cornwall team, the Woodland Trust and Tree Investment Ltd.
Cornwall Council has ambitions to be carbon neutral by 2030.
