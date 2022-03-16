Firefighters tackle gorse fire in Cornwall
Firefighters have been tackling a gorse fire covering about two hectares in Cornwall.
Crews attended the scene in an area of Ruan Minor, on the Lizard peninsula, at about 16:05 GMT on Tuesday after reports of smoke being seen.
Appliances from Mullion, Helston and St Keverne were sent to the incident and able to extinguish the blaze.
It comes after another gorse fire in Cornwall on 8 March at Rosenannon Downs, near Wadebridge.
