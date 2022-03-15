Events set to prepare Cornish businesses for year ahead
Free events are being offered to prepare businesses in Cornwall for another year of tourism.
The sessions - hosted by tourism body Visit Cornwall - will touch on coping with the cost of living crisis, as well as staffing challenges and business support.
A mixture of online and in-person events are set to begin in March.
A spokesperson said the sessions aimed to help businesses prepare for the "challenges" and "opportunities" ahead.
Malcolm Bell, chief executive of Visit Cornwall, said: "The last two years have been a roller coaster ride for the tourism and hospitality sector in Cornwall.
"It looks like 2022 will be another interesting year with businesses facing inflationary pressures, our guests having to cope with the cost-of-living crisis, as well as overseas competition being fully operating as can be seen by the number of holiday adverts on our screens, 24/7."
Services were unable to cope with the weight of visitor numbers in Cornwall in August 2021.
There will be guest speakers, the events are free of charge to attend and open to everybody.
People are urged to pre-book via Eventbrite.
