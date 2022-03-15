Methodist leader in Cornwall dismissed after safeguarding investigation
The former leader of the Methodist Church in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will not return to his role after a safeguarding investigation.
Reverend Steven Wild was suspended as district chairman in September when an investigation was launched.
The Methodist Church in Cornwall said it had considered complaints against him and found "he should not be permitted to return to his ministry".
Mr Wild has been contacted for a comment.
In a statement, the Church said the safeguarding complaints "did not relate to children" but added the "detail of the investigation" could not be discussed.
It said: "The Methodist Church's safeguarding investigation into the Revd Steven Wild has ended.
"The Connexional safeguarding panel has considered the complaints, which did not relate to children and concluded that the information provided to them was sufficient to determine that Mr Wild should not be permitted to return to his ministry."
A new chair for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has been nominated, with a view to the appointee taking over in the summer.
The statement added: "This process has been an extremely difficult and upsetting one for all those concerned and I would ask that you pray for everyone involved and be gracious in your response to this announcement."
Anyone with specific concerns is asked to contact the Cornwall Methodists.
