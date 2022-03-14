Property evacuated as crews tackle Penryn bungalow fire
Three fire engines are tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Cornwall.
Smoke was seen coming from the detached bungalow and the adjacent property has been evacuated, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
The emergency services were called to Trewarton Road in Penryn at about 12:50 GMT following reports of a fire.
At about 13:30 GMT the fire service said three fire engines from Falmouth and Truro were at the scene.
