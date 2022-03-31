Coco Bradford's mother fighting for answers after girl's death
By Chris Ellis
BBC South West
- Published
The mother of "the most perfect little girl" says she will continue to fight for answers almost five years after her daughter's death.
Six-year-old Coco Rose Bradford, from Cornwall, died in hospital in 2017.
In January, the coroner in Cornwall sent national health bosses a report in a bid to prevent future deaths.
The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said it had replied to the coroner, but has not released its response.
Coco was thought to have died from sepsis, but it was overturned at her inquest.
Her death was the subject of an independent review published in autumn 2018, which found opportunities had been missed to treat sepsis and was critical of the care given by staff at Royal Cornwall Hospital.
But, in January, sitting in Truro, coroner Andrew Cox found Coco had died from multiple organ failure caused by the rare haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), caused by toxins given off by E.coli infection.
He gave a narrative conclusion that Coco died from natural causes.
Coco's mother, Rachel Bradford, said she disputed the findings and inquest verdict and had written to Mr Cox to raise her concerns.
Mr Cox declined to comment to the BBC.
Mrs Bradford said: "She was my absolute world.
"A month before she died, she was in the best place of her life.
"She had learnt so much, she was going to school full time.
"She was such a joy, just the most perfect little girl, with so many difficulties, but she coped most of the time."
Coco was autistic, but Mrs Bradford, from St Ives, said she was "saying her alphabet backwards" she was "sleeping well, eating well" and "so, so happy".
She died at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children on 31 July 2017 after being transferred from the Royal Cornwall Hospital.
The inquest, which concluded in January in Truro, heard Coco's family felt staff at the Royal Cornwall Hospital were "dismissive, rude and arrogant" and did not take her condition seriously.
Mrs Bradford said: "It just felt at the time like over protective parents have a little special needs girl."
The inquest heard there were also failings in care such as her blood pressure not being taken until 36 hours after she was admitted, and "sub-optimal" fluid management.
Mrs Bradford said: "She was so sick and no-one seemed to be doing anything about it."
Following the inquest, Mr Cox sent a report to prevent future deaths to the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and asked whether further guidance for clinicians was needed.
Mrs Bradford said she did not think "another piece of paperwork" would help save lives.
"I don't feel any comfort whatsoever."
She said she "could not forgive" Royal Cornwall Hospital.
"A lot of parents have contacted me and said, 'because of Coco we've asked those questions and we've insisted they [clinicians] look further'.
"[I advise parents to] ask all the questions and make sure you take notes.
"Coco was severely let down."
Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust medical director, Dr Allister Grant, said: "We entirely accepted the conclusions of the inquest into Coco's death and profoundly regret the failings in the care Coco received.
"While the coroner concluded, based on the expert evidence, that different treatment would not have avoided Coco's tragic death, this does not take away from the fact that we let Coco and her family down.
"This remains a matter of deep sorrow to those who cared for Coco, as was acknowledged during the inquest."
Dr Grant said: "The quality and safety of the care received by each and every patient is our highest priority.
"All of the recommendations from the reviews of Coco's death, and those from the coroner's conclusions, have been fully implemented."
NICE responded to Mr Cox's report, but has not released its reply.
A spokesperson said: "We follow an established process when making sure our published guidelines are current and accurate, and take a proactive approach to responding to events - with an assessment of priority - that may impact on our recommendations."