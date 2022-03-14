Public consultation on 20mph speed limit in Cornwall
Proposals to reduce "the majority" of 30mph speed limits to 20mph in three towns are being considered.
Residents in Falmouth, Penryn and Camelford are being asked to give Cornwall Council their views, after 150 requests were made to reduce the limit in the towns' residential areas.
Councillors will then "consider the potential for 20mph to become the default speed limit for residential roads in Cornwall," the authority said.
The cabinet would have to approve it.
Residents in the Falmouth and Penryn Community Network Area (CNA) have until 31 March to give Cornwall Council their views.
A consultation for Camelford CNA in north Cornwall will run from 30 March until 20 April.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said the findings will be presented to the economic growth and development overview and scrutiny committee to "then consider the potential for 20mph to become the default speed limit for residential roads in Cornwall".
"Final approval of wider Cornwall deployment will be for Cabinet to approve," they added.
The two community network areas would see the majority of 30mph speed limits reduced to 20mph under the proposals, except on roads where there is a clear need to retain the current speed limit.
Philip Desmonde, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport, said: "The volume of requests demonstrates just how important an issue this is for our communities who want to see lower speeds on residential roads.
"We know that lower speeds mean fewer serious accidents, but it can also contribute to improving air quality and combating climate change.
Andy Virr, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for adults and public health, added: "People are more likely to walk or cycle in places where they feel safe and the benefits of walking and cycling on our health and wellbeing is clear."
