Yellow wind and rain warning issued for South West
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the South West for Saturday afternoon.
Heavy rain and wind gusts of 60mph are possible in more exposed coastal areas and people are urged to be careful.
Some delays and disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, the Met Office said.
It said that it is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.
Paddy Cochrane, from Falmouth Coastguard, is urging people to be careful to be careful when walking near the coast.
"We know that the weather is about to turn and it's going to get quite nasty throughout the afternoon and the evening.
"We are expecting people to be out walking their dogs, however, with high water pushing in, most likely we will have some cut-offs.
"On Friday we had a dog over a cliff, please, if you are on a cliff edge, have your dog on a lead for your walk," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.
The warning is in place from 13:00 GMT until 19:00.
