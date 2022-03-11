Two taken to hospital after Widegates house fire rescue
Two people have been taken to hospital after one helped rescued the other from a house fire.
Firefighters were called to Widegates, near Looe, at about 14:13 GMT on Friday.
By the time fire crews arrived from Liskeard and Saltash, neighbours had rescued the occupant of the house through a window.
The occupant and one of the neighbours were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said all people were now accounted for and the fire had been extinguished.
