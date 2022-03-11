Horse rescued from river in Bugle after sliding down bank
A horse has been rescued by firefighters after sliding down a bank into a river.
Teams from St Austell fire station attended the scene in Bugle, near St Austell, at around 10:30 GMT on Thursday.
The 20-year-old horse, called Billy, was "exhausted and stressed" but found to be "safe and well" after being checked over.
Firefighters used rescue equipment and Billy's owner's tractor to rescue him.
