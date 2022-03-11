BBC News

Horse rescued from river in Bugle after sliding down bank

Published
Image source, St Austell Community Fire Station
Image caption,
A horse was rescued after sliding down a bank and becoming stuck.

A horse has been rescued by firefighters after sliding down a bank into a river.

Teams from St Austell fire station attended the scene in Bugle, near St Austell, at around 10:30 GMT on Thursday.

The 20-year-old horse, called Billy, was "exhausted and stressed" but found to be "safe and well" after being checked over.

Firefighters used rescue equipment and Billy's owner's tractor to rescue him.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics