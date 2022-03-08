Six teenagers on bail over Truro assault on homeless man
- Published
Bail has been extended for six teenagers over the assault of a homeless man in a car park.
The man was seriously assaulted in Moorfield car park in Truro on 12 February with video of the incident widely shared on social media.
A seventh teenager has been released with no further police action taken.
Police said the six have been re-bailed until 9 and 10 May under strict conditions, including curfews and location bans.
Officers are continuing to investigate and are liaising with youth services and the Crown Prosecution Service.
Police previously asked the public not to share the video or any images connected to the assault.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.