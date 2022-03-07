Woman, 21, dies in crash with Range Rover near Bodmin
A 21-year-old woman has died in a car crash.
The crash involved a black Range Rover and a red Seat on the B3266 near Bodmin, Cornwall at about 19:00 GMT on Sunday.
Police said the woman, from the Wadebridge area, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other driver escaped unharmed.
The road was closed for about 11 hours while police investigators examined the scene.
Officers asked for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact them.
