Truro musical demonstration held in support of Ukraine
Artists have played in a musical protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
About 130 musicians from across Cornwall performed the Great Gate of Kyiv and the Ukrainian national anthem in Truro.
Organiser, Zoe Curnow, said: "We all just wanted to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine."
The Great Gate of Kyiv, written by the Russian composer Mussorgsky, "talks about the beauty of Ukraine", she said.
"I think it's really touched us - we have Ukrainian musician friends who we know who play with us all the time and it's so important."
She said musicians from as far as Penzance, Bude and Boscastle came to Truro to play after a Facebook appeal on Tuesday night.
Ms Curnow said: "You come together and you don't know who's going to turn up on the day - we could have had 14 piccolos and five tubers and nothing else.
"But, actually we had an amazing orchestra players here today and it worked really well."
