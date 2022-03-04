Ships and Castles closure: Cornwall Council meeting held
Councillors could approve the recommended closure of a popular leisure centre on Friday.
Cornwall Council officers recommended the closure of Ships and Castles, Falmouth after operator Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) said in it could no longer run it without more support.
If the recommendation is approved, the closure is expected to go ahead on 31 March.
Campaigners said they were "gutted" at the announcement.
The fate of Ships and Castles will be decided by the cabinet of Cornwall Council at an extraordinary meeting.
The report to the cabinet recommends: "That alternative options be developed for leisure provision for the Falmouth and Penryn area which may include the disposal of the Falmouth Ships and Castles site."
The future of Wadebridge Leisure Centre is also uncertain and councillors will decide on a recommendation to extend the time period for bids to run that centre by a further two weeks.
A council spokesperson said on Tuesday there was "no viable bid... without a very significant subsidy from the council".
A spokesperson for Better Leisure, part of GLL which runs the centre, said on Tuesday: "If the cabinet decide that all avenues to find a workable solution have been exhausted, the council could be working with GLL to close Ships and Castles by March 31, 2022."
It said after a decision was made on Friday it would be in touch with members and other users "to advise on next steps".
A spokesperson for campaign group Pendennis Leisure said it was "absolutely gutted" and it would "continue to do all we can to keep Ships and Castles operating".
