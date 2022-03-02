Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after A394 crash
A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash.
Police were called to the A394 near Porthleven, in Cornwall, at about 21:00 GMT on Tuesday following reports of a collision involving a blue coloured Volvo V50 car and a red coloured Honda 125cc motorcycle.
The rider, a man in his 20s, remains in intensive care at Derriford Hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
