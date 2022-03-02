BBC News

Redruth: Driver seriously injured in traffic lights crash

Published
Image caption,
Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at around the time of the incident

A driver suffered serious injuries when the car they were travelling in crashed into traffic lights, police have said.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle collision on Quilkin Avenue in Pool, Redruth, Cornwall, at about 13:00 GMT on Sunday.

Traffic officers, ambulance and fire crews all attended the scene, according to police.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing, officers said, and witnesses were asked to get in touch.

