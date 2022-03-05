St Piran's Day celebrations 2022 return 'in full force'
People will be out "in full force" to celebrate Cornwall's St Piran's Day over the weekend.
The annual celebrations for the Cornish patron saint were held virtually in 2021 due to the national Covid-19 lockdown.
Organisers said it was "a relief" hundreds of people could gather for events again.
Processions, performances and workshops will be held countywide and a new stain glass window will be revealed.
Eileen Carter from St Piran Trust said: "It is such a relief to be able to wave our flags, carry our daffodils and meet old friends again.
"This is a day of joy and celebration and the people of Kernow will be out in full force from the Lizard to Liskeard."
She added "St Piran bys vykken," meaning "St Piran forever" in the Cornish language.
Visit Truro said there was an "exciting line-up of events" planned, including a St Piran's Day parade through the city, speeches, singing, dance workshops and a pasty making competition.
A range of celebrations were planned in Redruth for Saturday, including live music, stalls and creative workshops.
The usual parade will not go ahead which organisers said was partly down to Covid restrictions still being in place at the time of planning.
A new stain glass window will be unveiled at Cornwall archive centre Kresen Kernow, themed on the return and reunion of medieval manuscripts "often considered to be the bedrock of the Cornish language and identity", a spokesperson said.
St Austell's parade was due to go ahead with Cornish music, stalls and a "Cornish language corner".
The annual Trelawny Shout is planned for 21:00 GMT on Saturday, where people meet in dozens of pubs and community venues to sing the Cornish anthem.
Truro Diocese announced its annual Cross of St Piran Awards will return to St Piran's Church in Perranzabuloe for the first time since 2020, recognising 18 people for their service and dedication to their churches and communities.
The St Piran procession will take place at Perran Sands on Sunday 6 March from 14:00.
What is St Piran's Day?
St Piran's Day, Gool Peran in Cornish, is on 5 March each year and celebrates one of the patron saints of Cornwall, Saint Piran, also the patron saint of tin miners.
Legend tells that St Piran was a 6th Century abbot in Ireland where he performed miracles, such as raising soldiers from the dead who were slain in battle.
However, a group of local kings grew wary of his powers so flung him into the sea with a millstone around his neck.
The legend says St Piran floated over to Perranporth beach on the north coast of Cornwall and built a small chapel in the sand dunes, where people travelled to hear him preach.
This is now known as St Piran's Oratory or the "lost church", and is the setting of an annual march and performance on the Sunday closest to 5 March.
The Cornish Flag, a white cross on a black background, represents white tin flowing from the black rock, which St Piran is said to have discovered.
According to the legend St Piran lived for 200 years, drunkenly falling down a well to his death.
