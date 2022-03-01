Cornwall officers recommend closure of Falmouth leisure centre
- Published
Cornwall Council officers have recommended the closure of a leisure centre in Falmouth.
It comes after operator Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) said it could no longer run Ships and Castles Leisure Centre without more support.
Pendennis Leisure, a community group formed after closure plans were announced, said it was "gutted".
The council said if its cabinet decided to approve the recommendation, the closure would go ahead.
Officers have advised the centre should close on 31 March.
The council said it would provide support for the affected staff if it went ahead.
'Complete disappointment'
Pendennis Leisure said it was "absolutely gutted" and it would "continue to do all we can to keep Ships and Castles operating".
Local councillors and the area's Conservative MP have also criticised the recommendation.
Labour Cornwall councillor Jayne Kirkham said its closure would leave the area "with no pool within a half-hour drive or a one-hour bus ride".
Truro and Falmouth MP Cherilyn Mackrory said she had written to Conservative colleagues in the council's cabinet expressing her "complete disappointment".
Falmouth was initially among five facilities under threat, with others being leisure centres in Wadebridge, Launceston and Saltash, plus a hydrotherapy pool in St Austell.
Saltash Leisure Centre has been saved, Launceston's centre is due to be handed back to its owners and discussions are ongoing about the future of the St Austell pool.
Council officers advised more time to find an alternative operator to take on the Wadebridge facility, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Richard Pears, council cabinet member for leisure services, said bids had been made to operate the Falmouth centre.
But he added they "all relied on the council being able to heavily subsidise its running in the long-term", which was "precisely what we cannot do".
A final decision is set to be made at an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Friday.
