Storms cause 609 incidents on Cornwall’s roads
- Published
Highways teams dealt with 609 storm-related incidents on Cornwall's roads between Friday and Monday as wet and windy weather battered the county.
Cornwall Council said 514 emergency calls were made by the public, with 300 logged in three hours during Storm Eunice's peak on Friday.
Cormac, which provides highways services to the council, had teams working across the county.
The council said 389 incidents were related to fallen or unsafe trees.
There were also cases of collapsed walls, roof debris and flooded roads.
About 30 roads were closed at any one time, including the A391, A374 and A390, but nearly all reopened by 17:00 GMT on Friday.
The council said more than 59 highways, five landscaping, 12 environment, and eight surfacing and civil engineering teams "worked around the clock" to respond to damage caused by Storm Eunice and then by Storm Franklin.
Councillor Philip Desmonde, portfolio holder for transport, said: "I would like to thank the Cormac teams who have been extremely busy working in challenging and hazardous conditions, as well as partner organisations who supported the response to both storms.
"We are lucky to have such dedicated, passionate and professional people all working together to keep our communities safe."
