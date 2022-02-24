Cornwall councillor sorry for parking charges 'surprise'
- Published
A senior Cornwall councillor has apologised to members who were not told about controversial plans for parking charges at a popular beauty spot.
Almost 9,000 people have signed a petition objecting to plans for charges at Tehidy Country Park, near Camborne.
Philip Desmonde, cabinet member for transport, said he was "completely taken by surprise" after a parish councillor told him about it.
Charges could apply between 08:00 and 17:00 at a minimum of £2 for two hours.
It is part of a package of new charges proposed at Ponsandane, Penzance, Gwithian Towans and Permarin in Penryn, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Mr Desmonde said he "wasn't aware of the consultation" for the charges which he supported "in principle".
The aim was to recover maintenance and management costs of the country parks in Cornwall, he said.
"I was completely taken by surprise and it was another member of a parish council who first brought it to my attention and so Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday have been pretty hectic for me with a huge number of calls, emails and objections," he told councillors.
"I am looking into this matter and will be reporting back as soon as possible."
He added: "I want to express my apology to all those members who did not have forewarning of this."
