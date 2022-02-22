Storm damage leaves 3,300 still without power in South West
- Published
More than 3,300 homes are still without power in the South West after disruption caused by recent storms.
Five days after Storm Eunice, 1,793 people in Cornwall and 1,546 in Devon were still experiencing power cuts, Western Power Distribution said.
Fallen trees and road closures were still being reported on Monday.
The power supplier sent a food van to St Neot in Cornwall, which has been without power for four days, to offer hot refreshments to residents.
A resident, Amanda, who visited the food truck on Monday evening, said the main challenge was the "lack of water".
She said: "Not being able to wash dishes, wash our hands or flush toilets means my husband's been carrying buckets of water."
Western Power apologised on Monday and said it was trying to get people reconnected as soon as possible.
Winds as fast as 74mph (120km/h) were recorded from Storm Franklin on Monday.
Cardinham Woods in Cornwall has also had to close as paths and trails have been blocked by fallen trees.
Ranger Chris Mason said it was "horrible to see" and some special trees had been lost.
He said: "Friday's storm was obviously the worst that I've seen in 15 years coming through here.
"The devastation that's happened in the woods is unprecedented."
Skatepark damage
He said 45m (148ft) trees planted in 1922 and the only horse chestnut had been lost in the storm.
The attraction was hoping to open again on Wednesday, staff said.
Mount Hawke Skatepark in Cornwall has also had to close after a "battering in the storms".
The skate park had "major roof damage" and needed to be closed due to safety concerns, it posted on social media.
"It breaks our heart to have to close our doors to you … especially during the half-term holiday," it said.
The roof of a football club grandstand in Cornwall damaged by Storm Eunice was fully taken off by Storm Franklin.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.