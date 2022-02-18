Storm Eunice: Roofs ripped off and trees downed across South West
Widespread damage has been caused by Storm Eunice across the South West with wind speeds of more than 80mph being recorded.
Several roofs have been ripped off buildings, with multiple trees falling across roads and some on to vehicles.
A red weather warning - meaning there is a danger to life from flying debris - is in place for the north coasts of Devon and Cornwall.
Across the two counties more than 50,000 homes are without power.
Western Power Distribution said more than 26,000 homes in Cornwall and nearly 32,000 homes in Devon are without power.
Engineers were working to restore supplies.
Several roads have been blocked by fallen trees and roofs of Sennen Lifeboat Station and Bude Leisure Centre are among those to have been damaged.
Cornwall Council has put out an urgent message asking people to keep away from the Sennen Lifeboat Station as "the roof still has power and is live with metal railings nearby, leading to a risk of electrocution".
All services at Penmount Crematorium in Truro have been cancelled due to roof damage.
Rail services across the South West are severely interrupted, with GWR advising people not to travel on Friday.
Patients ready to be discharged from the Royal Cornwall Hospital have been asked not to leave while the storm is ongoing.
The RNLI is warning people to be careful at the coast where winds were expected to hit 90mph.
Devon County Council and Cornwall Council have advised people against unnecessary travel and many schools across the region are closed.
Analysis: Andrea Ormsby, BBC Spotlight reporter
I have been out and about in Bude on Cornwall's north coast since 06:00.
As soon as I walked outside it was obvious how windy it was - this was not normal wind.
Even just standing here I am literally being blown backwards.
The gusts come and go but when they come you just can't stand up without being blown.
I'm now near the Splash swimming pool where I can see a small part of the roof, almost like a piece of canvas blowing in the wind.
More and more of it is flying in the wind now.
The fire service is here and the swimming pool has been evacuated.
In Bude, Kai Page and Jowan Ferries filmed a large, old tree falling in the town centre.
Mr Page said: "The tree has been there for as long as I have been here, all my life and all of a sudden it's just gone."
He added: "It was crazy - it was such a loud bang as well that we didn't really expect."
RNLI lifeguard Tom Bolt said people needed to take the warnings seriously.
"I would not recommend people go on cliff tops and get close to the sea, always watch from the distance," he said.
"Please do not hesitate to call 999 or ring the coastguard if anyone is in danger, however, people should not enter the water in the first place."
Cornwall councillor Martin Alvey, speaking from the emergency centre at County Hall in Truro, said: "We have got past the first concern which was the high spring tide along our north coast.
"Those communities that we were anticipating may be badly impacted seemed to have got away fairly lightly although certainly there may have been some minor incidents still to come into us."
Mr Alvey said the council has been expecting "particularly high winds" until at least 09:00 GMT and the major incident was ongoing until 12:00.
He said: "Our main concern now is trees down, power outages, debris being blown and of course trying to encourage people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
"What we don't want is people out on the roads where they maybe hit by flying debris or indeed pedestrians so unless you've absolutely got to go out to do essential work then we are still asking people to stay at home."
Analysis: David Braine, BBC Spotlight weather presenter
The storm is now at its peak for the south-west of England, with the strongest gusts of westerly winds reaching up to 85mph.
We may have avoided coastal flooding for this morning's high tides, but this evening's spring tides are higher and with continued gale force winds from the West/North West there are still several coastal flood warnings in force for tonight.
The damaging gusts of wind will continue this afternoon and gradually moderate by this evening with an amber warning in force until 21:00, with potential gusts of 60-70mph.
Another area of low pressure will arrive tomorrow bringing some heavy rain and continued westerly strong winds, with gusts to 60mph.
Ainsley Bird, a specialist rescue adviser with Devon and Somerset Fire Service, said the service has "special arrangements" with other responders in the event of an emergency call.
"We've got crews available to undertake any tasks that come in. We are working with Mountain Rescue and the police to do a unified approach to calls that we have."
The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood warnings and several flood alerts for Devon.
The flood warnings are in place for the the North Devon coasts at Westward Ho!, Combe Martin, Ilfracombe and Lynmouth.
In South Devon the flood warning is for the coast at the Kingsbridge and Avon estuaries.
Supt Adrian Liesk, from Devon and Cornwall Police, told BBC Radio Cornwall people should delay travelling.
"Particularly in exposed areas or on high ground be incredibly careful.
"Try to consider, is your journey absolutely necessary? If it isn't don't make it, wait, because this storm does dissipate throughout the course of the day."
Flights from Exeter Airport to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast have been cancelled.
At Dean Prior on the A38 Plymouth-bound, one lane is closed due to flooding.
Network Rail announced on Thursday all branch lines in Devon and Cornwall would be suspended apart from the Exmouth to Exeter Line.
Due to the high winds in Cornwall, the Eden Project announced it was closing to visitors on Friday on safety grounds.
