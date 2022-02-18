Storm Eunice: South West set to be hit by high winds
- Published
A red weather warning is in place for Devon and Cornwall, with winds of up to 90mph expected due to Storm Eunice.
The warning - meaning there is a danger to life from flying debris - is in place until 12:00 GMT.
Devon and Cornwall County Councils have advised people against unnecessary travel and many schools across the region are closed.
Nearly 700 homes in Cornwall are without power.
Western Power said engineers were working to restore supplies to all properties affected in Lostwithiel and Marazion.
Exeter Airport has cancelled flights to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast.
At Dean Prior on the A38 Plymouth-bound, one lane is closed due to flooding.
Network Rail announced on Thursday all branch lines in Devon and Cornwall would be suspended apart from the Exmouth to Exeter Line.
A major incident was declared in Cornwall.
