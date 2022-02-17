Storm Eunice north coast weather warning upgraded
People living in Devon and Cornwall have been warned to prepare for Storm Eunice.
The Met Office has upgraded its wind warning from amber to red for wind on the north coast of Devon and Cornwall with warnings of "danger to life".
Forecasters said to expect damage to buildings and homes, flying debris and some flooding.
An amber warning remained in place for much of England and all of Wales.
The worst of the winds are set to coincide with high spring tides along the Cornish coastline at about 06:00 GMT leading to overtopping and possible flooding.
Network Rail said all branch lines in Devon and Cornwall will be suspended on Friday with the exception of the Exeter to Exmouth line.
Rob Brekon, from the train operator, said they have "lots of teams poised with chainsaws" to deal with any mainline issues such as failing trees.
He said main line services would be "vastly reduced".
Businesses in Cornwall have been preparing for the bad weather.
Tiger Treats in Looe announced on social media it would be closed on Friday while staff at the Dolphin Cafe boarded its door and put out sandbags on Thursday morning.
The RNLI safety teams were also out in Perranporth offering advice to people ahead of the bad weather.
Tom Bolt from the RNLI said: "I really would not recommend people go on the cliff tops to watch or get close to the sea, always watch from a distance and do not hesitate to call 999 and ask for the coastguard if anyone is in danger, however, people should not be going in the water in the first place."
Mid Devon Council suspended bin collection services for Friday.
A spokesperson said the decision has been made "in the interests of the welfare and safety of our staff and the public".
Collections that were due in the Willand, Cullompton and Uffculme area will instead be collected on Monday.
Cornwall Council also urged people to prepare for the storm.
A spokesman added: "The storm is likely to be as powerful as those that affected Cornwall in 2014, while forecasters have warned it still has the potential to strengthen further."
What the Met Office says to expect from a red weather warning:
- Flying debris resulting in danger to life
- Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
- Uprooted trees are likely
- Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
- Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, including flooding of some coastal properties
The areas expected to be worst hit include:
St Ives Harbour
St Ives, Porthminster Beach
Portreath
Perranporth
Porth
Mawgan Porth
Polzeath
Port Isaac
Widemouth Bay
