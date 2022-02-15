Cornwall Council warns of Covid scam text messages
- Published
People are being warned about a series of scam text messages claiming to be from NHS Test and Trace.
The messages falsely tell the recipient they should click on a link for a Covid test as they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
The texts are sent from mobile phone numbers.
Cornwall Council is advising people to "think twice before clicking any links".
'Serious problem'
Elizabeth Kirk, senior trading standards officer at the council, said: "These texts can seem very genuine, but the NHS, government or Public Health Cornwall would never send messages like this from a mobile phone.
"The most important thing is to remember that the scammers want you to click a link.
"If you click the link, you could enable them to download malware, viruses or other nasties.
"It might also give them access to your passwords for internet banking or any other sites you access from your phone."
Cornwall Council said if the link was clicked on accidentally, the person should close the webpage, reset any passwords, update the phone's operating system and block the number the text came from.
They should also report the incident to Action Fraud and avoid entering passwords or other personal information, it added.
Councillor Martyn Alvey, Cornwall Council's portfolio holder for public protection, said: "Scam calls and texts to mobile phones are a serious problem and some are extremely convincing.
"I would urge anyone who receives a text message that they are unsure about to think twice before clicking any links or divulging any personal information and seek advice."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.