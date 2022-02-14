Arrests after homeless man assaulted in Truro car park
Six teenagers have been arrested by police investigating an alleged assault on a homeless man in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were investigating the serious assault at Moorfield car park in Truro city centre between 22:00 and 22:15 GMT on Saturday.
The teenagers were arrested on Sunday, officers said.
They added they wanted to reassure the public that "the matter is being dealt with".
Det Insp Steve Moorcroft, Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "We are aware of footage that is circulating across social media which appears to show an horrific assault on a homeless man by a gang of teenagers in Truro.
"I wish to reassure the public that the matter is being dealt with, but ask that for the sake of the victim, that people do not share the footage of the attack."
The condition of the homeless man is not known.
Officers have appealed for witnesses.
